Anil Kapoor And Son Harshvardhan On GQ Cover. Yeh Dil Maange More

Harshvardhan reveals the cover shoot is the result of going to work with his father. "It was 'bring your parents to work day' and now apparently we are on the cover of GQ India. Looking dapper with the one and only Anil Kapoor," the one-film-old actor Instagrammed.
Can you keep up with the Kapoors?
The Welcome actor also recently stole some of the limelight from nephew Arjun and Harshvardhan at the GQ Awards in Mumbai. This is what we are talking about.
Trend-setter Anil Kapoor also recently challenged Ranveer Singh, Arjun and Varun Dhawan to match the fashion standards he has been setting since the Eighties and Nineties.
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's elder daughter, actress Sonam is known for the fashionista she is. Sonam recently launched an apparel brand in collaboration with her sister Rhea.
Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of Mubarakan, his film with Arjun Kapoor. Both the Kapoors play dual roles in the Anees Bazmee-directed movie, which arrives at the theatres on July 28. Harshvardhan will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi.