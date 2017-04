Anil Kapoor Is Too Thrilled To Meet Himself. Double Jhakaas

Unveiling... Yours truly !! Thank you @MTsSingapore for making me look good in wax! #MadameTussaudspic.twitter.com/qtstyKTghG ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 20, 2017

Actor Anil Kapoor's wax statue was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds' Singapore chapter. The 60-year-old actor was in the city when the statue was unveiled and he looked super excited. Anil Kapoor's wax statue depicts a scene from his film. He played the host ofin the Danny Boyle-directed film which also starred Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto. Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan capitalized on the moment and instagrammed the above picture with the caption: "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Anil Kapoor also tweeted pictures from the museum - in one he posed like his statue and in another he was surrounded by the tourists.It seems like a doublemoment:After starring in several regional films, Anil Kapoor started his Bollywood journey in 1983 with. The actor has critically acclaimed films likeandto his credit. Anil Kapoor also featured in commercial hits likeandto name a few.Anil Kapoor has also starred in Tom Cruise'sand American television show, which he also adapted in Hindi.Anil Kapoor was last seen in 2015 filmsand. His upcoming film is Mubarakaan , co-starring his nephew Arjun Kapoor and actress Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Neha Sharma.Anil Kapoor is married to Sunita and together they have three children - daughters Sonam and Rhea, and son Harshvardhan. Sonam Kapoor is an actor and recently won a National Award (Special Mention) for her role in critically acclaimed. Rhea is a filmmaker and her sister's stylist. She has produced films likeand her upcoming project is. Harshvardhan debuted in Bollywood last year in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's