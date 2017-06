Ankita Lokhande To Debut Opposite Sanjay Dutt In Malang: Reports

Actress Ankita Lokhande's Bollywood debut failed to materialise twice - first in Shah Rukh Khan'sand later in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati . Now, theactress is reportedly all set to debut opposite Sanjay Dutt in upcoming film. A source told mid-day , "It appears her long wait to break into Bollywood has now ended. She will be seen playing a cop in." Newcomer Aarambhh Singh will direct the film which is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Omung Kumar, who is also directing Sanjay Dutt in. Neither Ankita Lokhande nor the producers have confirmed her casting in the film, reports mid-day will go on floors in December 2017.Ankita Lokhande played the lead role in television showfrom 2009 to 2014. After the Ekta Kapoor-produced show wrapped, Ankita hasn't featured in another television soap. The actress has also participated in reality shows likeandIt seems Ankita is adopting her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput 's strategy to enter Bollywood. Sushant, who co-starred with Ankita inquit the show in 2011 to prepare for his debut film,, which released in 2013.Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release ofwhich also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. He recently walked out ofbecause it was an 'adult comedy.' Sanjay Dutt also has Rajkumar Hirani-directedin the pipeline. Rajkumar Hirani is also making a biopic on the actor with Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.