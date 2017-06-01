Ankita Lokhande To Debut Opposite Sanjay Dutt In Malang: Reports

Ankita Lokhande played the lead role in television show Pavitra Rishta from 2009 to 2014. After the Ekta Kapoor-produced show wrapped, Ankita hasn't featured in another television soap. The actress has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.
It seems Ankita is adopting her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's strategy to enter Bollywood. Sushant, who co-starred with Ankita in Pavitra Rishta quit the show in 2011 to prepare for his debut film, Kai Po Che, which released in 2013.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of Bhoomi which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. He recently walked out of Total Dhamaal because it was an 'adult comedy.' Sanjay Dutt also has Rajkumar Hirani-directed Munna Bhai 3 in the pipeline. Rajkumar Hirani is also making a biopic on the actor with Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.