Anupam Kher Gets His 'First Ever' House In Hometown Shimla, Gifts It To His Mother

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was born in Shimla, bought his first ever house in the city and gifted it to his mother. The 62-year-old actor shared the news with his fans on Twitter via video

  | March 27, 2017 12:25 IST (New Delhi)
Anupam Kher photographed with his mother (Image courtesy: anupampkher )

Highlights

  • "My mother has been teary-eyed since yesterday," said Anupam Kher
  • Anupam Kher also posted a video with his mother on Twitter
  • Anupam Kher will next be seen in Naam Shabana and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was born on March 7, 1955 in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), recently gifted a house to his mother. The 62-year-old actor shared the news with his fans on Twitter, via video. In the one-minute clip shared by him, he said: "We Indians always wish to own a house in a place where we grew up. I was born in Shimla. My father was a clerk in the Forest Department here. All our life, we lived in government quarters and rented accommodations. Due to some reasons I was unable to buy a house here. Today, I have bought a house here which I want to gift to my mother. She is really happy and has been teary-eyed since yesterday."

Check out the Anupam Kher's video here:
 

Anupam Kher also posted a video with his mother on Twitter, captioned: "There is nothing more gratifying than your parent's blessings. Mom is thrilled with her new house. She laughs here extra to hide her tears."
 

In a career spanning over three decades, Anupam Kher has appeared in over 400 films and several plays.

Anupam Kher made his acting debut in 1982 with Muzaffar Ali's Aagman.He made his debut as a director with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma.

Anupam Kher was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts by the Government of India.

Anupam Kher will next be seen in Naam Shabana co-starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. He will also feature in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
 

 

