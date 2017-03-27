Anupam Kher Gets His 'First Ever' House In Hometown Shimla, Gifts It To His Mother

Check out the Anupam Kher's video here:
We Indians want to have our own home in a place where we grew up. Happy 2 share, we have our 1st ever home in Shimla. Presented it to Mom.:) pic.twitter.com/KkutDLbuqK? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) March 26, 2017
Anupam Kher also posted a video with his mother on Twitter, captioned: "There is nothing more gratifying than your parent's blessings. Mom is thrilled with her new house. She laughs here extra to hide her tears."
There is nothing more gratifying than your parent's blessings. Mom is thrilled with her new house. She laughs here extra to hide her tears. pic.twitter.com/o7pq4AueKp? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) March 26, 2017
In a career spanning over three decades, Anupam Kher has appeared in over 400 films and several plays.
Anupam Kher made his acting debut in 1982 with Muzaffar Ali's Aagman.He made his debut as a director with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma.
Anupam Kher was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts by the Government of India.
Anupam Kher will next be seen in Naam Shabana co-starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. He will also feature in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh.