Anupam Kher Plays Dr Manmohan Singh In New Film. First Look Out Tomorrow

In an interview with Economic Times, the 62-year-old actor said that he finds the role to be "extremely challenging." Here's what he said: "Acting the role of anyone in contemporary history is extremely challenging, as comparisons are bound to be instant and inevitable. But as I have always revelled in challenges, right from my first film Saaransh, I look forward to the experience of portraying PM Manmohan Singh."
Meanwhile, the Vijay Ratnakar Gutte also told Economic Times that Mr Kher was the "only choice" for the role. "I am obliged to get a hold on the story that I truly believe has to be told with utmost honesty and integrity," he added.
Anupam Kher featured in a variety of roles in a career spanning over 40 years. 2002's Om Jai Jagadish remains his first and last directed project. The 62-year-old actor has also produced a number of films between 2000 and 2009.
Anupam Kher was last seen in Naam Shabana .
(With PTI inputs)