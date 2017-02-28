Anushka Sharma 'Baffled' By Rumours Of Virat Producing Phillauri, Says Director

Mr Lal declined to reveal whether Virat visited the sets of Phillauri, telling PTI: "I refrain from talking about it."
When claims that Virat was involved in the film emerged in February, Anushka Sharma tweeted an indignant rejection of the rumours.
"By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by a so called 'source,' not only are you disrespecting me and the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film," she wrote.
Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017
Anushka Sharma both stars in and produces Phillauri. The first film she produced was the well-received 2015 thriller NH10.
Of her decision to produce, Anushka recently told PTI: "I decided to be a producer at the age of 25 and everyone thought I was crazy. They thought when my acting career is going good why am I getting into production. As usually actresses become producers when they don't have anything to do (in acting) which I felt was bizarre and stupid. I don't do things to break stereotypes but I just follow what my heart says."
Phillauri, which will be released on March 24, is the story of an NRI, played by Suraj Sharma, who is manglik and is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. This tree is also the home of Shashi (Anushka Sharma), a ghost who insists that Suraj accept her as his bride. Then the story goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been dating since 2013. Virat posted a Valentine wish for Anushka earlier this month.
Last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma is also shooting for director Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan.
(With Inputs PTI)