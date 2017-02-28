Advertisement
Anushka Sharma 'Baffled' By Rumours Of Virat Producing Phillauri, Says Director

Phillauri director Anshai Lal said that Anushka Sharma is "baffled" by rumours that Virat Kohli is producing the movie

  | February 28, 2017 11:08 IST (New Delhi)
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in a still from Phillauri

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma's Phillauridirector has spoken about the rumours surrounding the film and Anushka's reaction to them. In February, reports suggested that Phillauri was really being funded by cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka's boyfriend. The 28-year-old dismissed these as untrue in a tweet and now, the director of Phillauri has told news agency PTI that the actress is 'baffled,' rather than 'upset,' by the rumours. "I don't think she is upset. I think she is very baffled why these stories are coming out. She said what she had to say. We stand by her. It's quite ridiculous and irresponsible for these stories to come out," Anshai Lal told PTI.

Mr Lal declined to reveal whether Virat visited the sets of Phillauri, telling PTI: "I refrain from talking about it."

When claims that Virat was involved in the film emerged in February, Anushka Sharma tweeted an indignant rejection of the rumours.

"By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by a so called 'source,' not only are you disrespecting me and the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film," she wrote.
 


Anushka Sharma both stars in and produces Phillauri. The first film she produced was the well-received 2015 thriller NH10.

Of her decision to produce, Anushka recently told PTI: "I decided to be a producer at the age of 25 and everyone thought I was crazy. They thought when my acting career is going good why am I getting into production. As usually actresses become producers when they don't have anything to do (in acting) which I felt was bizarre and stupid. I don't do things to break stereotypes but I just follow what my heart says."

Phillauri, which will be released on March 24, is the story of an NRI, played by Suraj Sharma, who is manglik and is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. This tree is also the home of Shashi (Anushka Sharma), a ghost who insists that Suraj accept her as his bride. Then the story goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been dating since 2013. Virat posted a Valentine wish for Anushka earlier this month.
 
 

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me. @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma is also shooting for director Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

(With Inputs PTI)

