Anushka Sharma Flies To Bengaluru To Meet Virat Kohli. Here Are Pics

Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:28pm PST