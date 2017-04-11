Anushka Sharma Flies To Bengaluru To Meet Virat Kohli. Here Are Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is dating Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli
, flew to Bengaluru to spend time with him. Pictures of Anushka and Virat swiftly went viral on social media and #Virushka became one of the top trends on the Internet. Virat is currently recuperating from a shoulder injury and hence, is unable to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. He is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Anushka and Virat have been dating since 2013, except for a brief interruption last year. On International Women's Day, Virat posted a picture collage of Anushka and his mother, where he wrote: "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but especially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms."
Check out these pictures of Anushka and Virat in Bengaluru, posted by fan clubs.
Here's what Virat posted on Women's Day:
In December last year, when a picture of Anushka and Virat with a priest was circulated on social media, it was believed that both of them are getting engaged
. However, Anushka and Virat dismissed rumours and called the reports "false and confusing."
2017 has so far been an eventful year for Anushka and Virat. Anushka role in her latest film Phillauri
was widely appreciated while Virat Kohli recently got the Padma Shri.
Anushka is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's next with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan
co-star Shah Rukh Khan and also announced that she is going to co-produce a film soon
.