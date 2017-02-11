Anushka Sharma Is Phillauri's Producer, Not Virat Kohli. Read Her Statement

Anushka, who is the youngest producer in Bollywood, has earlier made critically acclaimed film NH10, also starring herself. "I have always led my career with dignity and often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn't mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team! I'm more than capable of producing and promoting my own films," Anushka said in the statement.
Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017
Phillauri also stars Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada and Diljit Dosanjh and is the story of a ghost bride (played by Anushka) with an unfinished business; the subject may sound spooky but the spirit angle has been tackled with a touch of hilarity. Suraj Sharma's character marries a tree and in turn marries a ghost Shashi (Anushka). Ghost Shashi haunts her living husband until he and his fiancee help her.
Watch the trailer of Phillauri:
Phillauri is directed by newcomer Anshai Lal and will hit the screens on March 24. The trailer which released four day back now has more than 11 million views on YouTube. Anushka's colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar has appreciated Anushka's efforts and film.
Here's the full text of Anushka Sharma's statement:
Phillauri is produced by FOX STAR STUDIOS and CLEAN SLATE FILMS. So those TV channels/newspapers/websites claiming anything else, please check FACTS, practice responsible journalism and have some shame. By making such bogus claims and validating this rubbish by a so called 'source,' not only are you disrespecting me and the hard work I have put in over the years to be where I am, but also, all the people who have worked on this film. Freedom of Press comes with accountability and the fake sources are never accounted for.
For someone who makes a living out of maligning people, it must definitely be hard to believe that a person can stand on their own feet and do something meaningful with their life.
And next time these same people come wanting to talk about 'women empowerment' and 'women in films today' do remember this is what you do to 'women in films' who are trying to change the narrative and take charge of their own careers.
This must be just another story for you but it's someone life you are toying with. I'm more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you.