Anushka Sharma Says Her Role In Dutt Biopic Is Fictional

Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor are also a part of the film. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress will be seen portraying Sanajy Dutt's (Ranbir Kapoor) love interest in the film. Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal also features in the film as Dutt's close friend.
After NH10, Phillauri is Anushka Sharma's second home production. Speaking about the her journey in the industry, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress told PTI: "This is a male dominated world. As a female actor, you also face the feeling that it is a man's world. When the society is like that, its effect will be felt across. As an actor, I have achieved at least this much that I have certain bankability to approach a studio with a good content and they will support."
She added: "My films, by the grace of God, have all done well. So, the trust factor is there in the audience. I can't think about the male-female divide while working as I will get bogged down. As a female producer, I am ready to face challenges and go ahead."
Phillauri, which clashed at the box office with Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali of Aarah , is story about an NRI, played by Suraj Sharma, who gets married to a tree as he is a 'maanglik'. However, a ghost stuck in the tree (Anushka), begins to haunt him. The film has managed to collect Rs 4.2 crore on day one.
Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next along with Ranbir Kapoor.
(With PTI inputs)