Anushka Sharma Says Her Role In Dutt Biopic Is Fictional

Anushka Sharma, whose film Phillauri released in theatres on Friday, said she is doing a cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

  | March 25, 2017 18:57 IST (New Delhi)
Anushka Sharma

Anushka's film Phillauri released in theatres on Friday (Image courtesy: anushkasharma )

Highlights

  • Anushka: My character in the film is not based on any living person
  • Sanjay Dutt biopic is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani
  • Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the lead role in the film
Anushka Sharma, whose film Phillauri released in theatres on Friday, told news agency PTI that her character in the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic is 'fictional'. The 28-year-old actress said: "I am doing a cameo in the film but you all should be very excited for it. It will be a very good film. I am not playing his girlfriend, or a journalist, my character is the only fictional character in the film. It is not based on any living person that much I can tell." The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the lead role.

Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor are also a part of the film. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress will be seen portraying Sanajy Dutt's (Ranbir Kapoor) love interest in the film. Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal also features in the film as Dutt's close friend.

After NH10, Phillauri is Anushka Sharma's second home production. Speaking about the her journey in the industry, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress told PTI: "This is a male dominated world. As a female actor, you also face the feeling that it is a man's world. When the society is like that, its effect will be felt across. As an actor, I have achieved at least this much that I have certain bankability to approach a studio with a good content and they will support."

She added: "My films, by the grace of God, have all done well. So, the trust factor is there in the audience. I can't think about the male-female divide while working as I will get bogged down. As a female producer, I am ready to face challenges and go ahead."

Phillauri, which clashed at the box office with Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali of Aarah , is story about an NRI, played by Suraj Sharma, who gets married to a tree as he is a 'maanglik'. However, a ghost stuck in the tree (Anushka), begins to haunt him. The film has managed to collect Rs 4.2 crore on day one.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next along with Ranbir Kapoor.

(With PTI inputs)

 

