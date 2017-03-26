Anushka Sharma Says 'It's A Talent To Handle Stardom' Like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Anushka, whose last release and her second production venture Phillauri is scoring good at the box office, has worked with all the three Khans of Bollywood. While sharing her experience of working with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, she was quoted by IANS as saying: "I recently worked with Shah Rukh and the dedication with which he works, the enthusiasm, the amount of respect he gives to the director despite coming a long way in life, is not easy."
The 28-year-old actress expressed that sometimes she even feels scared of stardom and never wants it to take over her. "I believe if I start taking myself too seriously that 'I am an actor', it will affect my creativity. Once ego enters your creativity, it destroys you. Stardom gives you a false sense of self. These are transitory things, this will eventually go away," she told IANS.
Anushka is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet untitled film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This will be actress' third movie with Shah Rukh.
(With inputs from IANS)