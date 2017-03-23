Anushka Sharma Says She Has Found Her 'Long-Term Goal'

Phillauri also features Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in lead roles. Anshai Lal will be making his debut as a director with this film. Phillauri, which has been co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, will see the PK actress portray the role of a friendly ghost bride. Suraj Sharma, who will be portraying the role of an NRI, gets married to a tree as he is a 'maanglik'. However, a ghost stuck in the tree (Anushka), begins to haunt him.
"Existence of ghosts is a matter of belief but we have taken a leap of faith. We imagined a friendly one who is as scared of human beings as human beings are of her. Also, the premise of a boy marrying a tree and ending up with a ghost was interesting. We could tell a love story in this backdrop. We were able to create a beautiful cinematic moment," Anushka Sharma told PTI.
She added: "I didn't watch that many ghost stories but the bride ghost has been a popular phenomenon. Ours is a happier take on it."
Anushka Sharma, who definitely had 'fun' playing the ghost bride in Phillauri, told PTI: "With a character like this, you can't attach too many elements to prop it up. When I understand a character, I can feel for it. And I understood where Shashi was coming from. I could understand her security as a person."
Anushka Sharma is actively promoting her upcoming movie Phillauri on all platforms. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled film The Ring along with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also feature in Kaneda, directed by Navdeep Singh.
(With PTI inputs)