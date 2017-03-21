Anushka Sharma 'Values Privacy,' Wants Fans To Respect Her 'Personal Space'

Anushka maintained a resolute silence through her alleged (and brief) break-up with Virat last year and the multiple occasions she was trolled for his performance on the pitch. Again, it was Virat who addressed the trolls in a strongly-worded post that was declared 2016's 'Golden Tweet.' The only time that Anushka Sharma has really spoken about Virat Kohli in the last year was when she rubbished rumours that he was funding her new film Phillauri, posting this tweet:
Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017
Several celebrities have recently revealed personal stories of depression, sexual harassment and more. Of her colleagues speaking up about personal issues, Anushka told IANS, "I think it's a personal decision that each celebrity takes individually."
Anushka Sharma both stars in and produces Phillauri, releasing this Friday. It is her second film as a producer after the acclaimed NH10 and she plays Shashi, a ghost who becomes the unwitting bride of a young man played by actor Suraj Sharma. Diljit Dosanjh co-stars as the musician who was Shashi's love interest when she was alive.
Anushka Sharma, last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is also making a film with Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali.
(With inputs from IANS)