Anushka Sharma's Phillauri Trailer Is 'Sweet' And 'Fresh': Verdict From Shah Rukh Khan And Other Stars

The trailer of Anushka Sharma'sis getting a whole lot of love on the internet, especially Twitter. The 28-year-old actress unveiled the much-awaited trailer ofon Monday. It has already been viewed over 4.8 million times on YouTube, and been trending on Twitter since its release. Twitter describedtrailer with words like 'interesting', 'superb' and 'stunning' while Anushka Sharma's look as a ghost bride has been hailed as 'refreshing.' Anushka's colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar are also of the same view and they love it. "Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh," wrote Ranveer with whom Anushka starred in three films - Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do.Shah Rukh, with whom Anushka's maiden Bollywood filmis, tweeted:This is what Ranveer tweeted:"I love this trailer!!! It tells a story that you want to know all about," said Karan, who directed Anushka in 2016's. Meanwhile, Farhan tweeted: "This looks absolutely delightful."However, the general verdict on Twitter is that netizens cannot wait to watch the movie, which also stars singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in key roles. "Can't wait to watch the drama unfold. Loved the trailer," read a tweet on Tuesday.Stars like Shah Rukh'sco-star Mahira Khan and Dia Mirza, and author Twinkle Khanna also tweeted after watching the trailer of Phillauri Tweets also poured in for Anushka's co-stars - Diljit and Suraj.is Anushka's second venture as a producer, after her 2015 crime dramatracks the story of a boy, who is accidentally married to a ghost played by Anushka. Diljit features as an aspiring musician from Punjab in the snippets of the ghost bride's past.also stars actress Mehreen Pirzada as the fiance of Suraj Sharma's character.Anshai Lal is making his debut as a director with Phillauri , which went on floors in April last year.2016's, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was Anushka's last film. Anushka will also co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali-directed Rehnuman.