Anushka Sharma's Phillauri Trailer Is 'Sweet' And 'Fresh': Verdict From Shah Rukh Khan And Other Stars

Shah Rukh, with whom Anushka's maiden Bollywood film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is, tweeted:
Too too sweet. Main paidaishi bhoot hoon!! https://t.co/1zSqraPmT9? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2017
This is what Ranveer tweeted:
Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh!
(Trial ke liye bulana, Bhootni!) https://t.co/0j4sp0TqQl ? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 6, 2017
"I love this trailer!!! It tells a story that you want to know all about," said Karan, who directed Anushka in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Meanwhile, Farhan tweeted: "This looks absolutely delightful."
I LOVE this trailer!!! it tells a story that you want to know all about! #Phillaurihttps://t.co/ZIVyIQ6P41@AnushkaSharma@diljitdosanjh? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 6, 2017
This looks absolutely delightful .. @AnushkaSharma#Phillaurihttps://t.co/XTNK6PiPPc? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 6, 2017
However, the general verdict on Twitter is that netizens cannot wait to watch the movie, which also stars singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in key roles. "Can't wait to watch the drama unfold. Loved the trailer," read a tweet on Tuesday.
#Phillauri fairytale look @AnushkaSharma glowing as ghost.. stunning in past scenes.. refreshing story hardly waiting? udhaya priya (@PriyaCsm) February 7, 2017
Can't wait to watch the drama unfold. Loved the trailer! #Phillauri? Shikha M Thakkar (@shikhathakkar97) February 7, 2017
@AnushkaSharma#Phillauri... just loved the trailer.....waiting for its release...? Gautham S (@gautham_Shaji97) February 7, 2017
Stars like Shah Rukh's Raees co-star Mahira Khan and Dia Mirza, and author Twinkle Khanna also tweeted after watching the trailer of Phillauri:
This looks great and is so inspiring! @AnushkaSharmahttps://t.co/WA8Rnix8Bc? Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 6, 2017
Woohoooo!!! Love it @AnushkaSharma#PhillauriTrailerhttps://t.co/4kdEYVCauw? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 6, 2017
Considering I'm obsessed with ghosts and keep writing about people marrying trees-this is right up my alley-love the trailer @AnushkaSharmahttps://t.co/b9HXrUFURF? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 6, 2017
Tweets also poured in for Anushka's co-stars - Diljit and Suraj.
Suraj Sharma in #Phillauri is Extraordinary. Damn man, you are tooooo good.? Aasif (@SheikAasif) February 7, 2017
Allah bless you Diljit bhai. Loved the trailer. You're sure going to Rock. #Phillauri@diljitdosanjh? Shah Mo (@shahmology) February 7, 2017
Phillauri is Anushka's second venture as a producer, after her 2015 crime drama NH10. Phillauri tracks the story of a boy, who is accidentally married to a ghost played by Anushka. Diljit features as an aspiring musician from Punjab in the snippets of the ghost bride's past. Phillauri also stars actress Mehreen Pirzada as the fiance of Suraj Sharma's character.
Anshai Lal is making his debut as a director with Phillauri, which went on floors in April last year.
2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was Anushka's last film. Anushka will also co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali-directed Rehnuman.