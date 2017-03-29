Arbaaz Khan Is Dating, Says He And Malaika Arora 'Not Meant To Be Together'

Arbaaz Khan married Malaika Arora in 1998 and they separated after 18 years. They've filed for divorce but their divorce hasn't been finalised yet. "I kept my option open despite us parting ways, and I gave it a little time, whether it was a year or two years before I moved on in certain ways. Even as far as dating somebody is concerned. So I guess if that was to happen it would have happened in the first six months, or one year. It didn't and it's been almost three years now," Arbaaz told DNA.
Even though Malaika and Arbaaz are separated they've been spotted together on several occasions and even took off for Goa to ring in the New Year with their son, Arhaan, 15. "My association with Malaika's family is as long as my association with Malaika. We have a child together, and there are the grandparents, uncles and aunts. And whatever the reasons for our parting, they have never influenced our equations with the families. They have kept it to themselves as this is the personal decision between the two of us. They have not asked us to get back together," said Arbaaz Khan, reports DNA.
Arbaaz was last seen in Freaky Friday, which was produced and directed by his brother Sohail Khan.