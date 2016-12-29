Are Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Getting Engaged? What We Know So Far

A day before Christmas, Anushka, 28, and Virat, 28, were spotted at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.
Anushka and Virat also posted pictures from their vacation.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had also welcomed Anushka and Virat in a tweet.
Welcome to #Uttarakhand@AnushkaSharma@imVkohli Hope you have memorable moments throughout your visit #VisitUttarakhand#UttarakhandTourism? Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 24, 2016
Some time this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke up. The cricketer unfollowed Anushka on social media and later posted, deleted and reposted a picture of himself captioned 'Heartbroken.' Some months later, they appeared to have reunited and were spotted at various events, including the birthday party of fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently and Yuvraj Singh's wedding to actress Hazel Keech.
Virat also hinted about getting back with Anushka when he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read, "We were on a break." in April, he posted an impassioned defence of Anushka after she was trolled for his pitch performance. His tweet is the 'Golden Tweet' of 2016.
2016 has been a fruitful year for both. Virat Kohli had a tremendous year as a test captain while Anushka Sharma starred in two blockbusters - Salman Khan's Sultan and the Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.