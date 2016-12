Are Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Getting Engaged? What We Know So Far

#Virushka spotted chilling together in #Uttarakhand. #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohliFanPage A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@viratkohlifanpage) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:08pm PST

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at Yuvraj's wedding and Manish Malhotra's birthday party

The big headline for several sites today is that actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are getting engaged. If reports are to be believed, the engagement will take place on January 1, 2017. There is, however, no official confirmation of this, either from Anushka's team or Virat's. Sources close to the actress told NDTV that there is no engagement planned. The only thing we know for sure is that Anushka, and Virat, both 28, are holidaying in Uttarakhand . They are believed to be enjoying some down time at the swish Ananda Spa and were photographed at a temple. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began dating in 2013 and went public with their romance in 2015. This picture of Anushka and Virat with a priest is being circulated on social media and cited in reports of the planned engagement.A day before Christmas, Anushka, 28, and Virat, 28, were spotted at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.Anushka and Virat also posted pictures from their vacation.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had also welcomed Anushka and Virat in a tweet.Some time this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke up. The cricketer unfollowed Anushka on social media and later posted, deleted and reposted a picture of himself captioned 'Heartbroken.' Some months later, they appeared to have reunited and were spotted at various events, including the birthday party of fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently and Yuvraj Singh's wedding to actress Hazel Keech.Virat also hinted about getting back with Anushka when he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read, "We were on a break." in April, he posted an impassioned defence of Anushka after she was trolled for his pitch performance. His tweet is the 'Golden Tweet' of 2016.2016 has been a fruitful year for both. Virat Kohli had a tremendous year as a test captain while Anushka Sharma starred in two blockbusters - Salman Khan'sand the Karan Johar-directed