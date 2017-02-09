Arjun Kapoor Dubs For Half Girlfriend. Shares A 'Sneak Peek' From The Film

Half Girlfriend is shot in Delhi, New York and Cape Town. Shraddha and Arjun constantly kept us updated about the shooting schedule of the film.
Check out these pictures from Half Girlfriend's shoot diaries:
This is not the first time that Arjun is working in an adaptation. He has also featured in 2 States, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's book 2 States: The Story of My Marriage. The film released in 2014 and also starred Alia Bhatt.
Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ki And Ka has Mubarakan in the pipeline, co-starring Ileana D' Cruz and his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who last featured in OK Jaanu, a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film OK Kanmani, will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday. The Rock On 2 actor features as Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film.