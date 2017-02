Arjun Kapoor Dubs For Half Girlfriend. Shares A 'Sneak Peek' From The Film

Dubbing days !!! #halfgirlfriend A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Time flies !!! Sched wrap already in NYC #halfgirlfriend @shraddhakapoor & @mohitsuri it's been a blast as usual !!! #MadhavRiya A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 14, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

Let's phelao raita !!! One thing knocked off my bucket list...bringing the Bollywood style song dance to Times Square !!! @shraddhakapoor #halfgirlfriend A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 9, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

Our very own #DDLJ moment !!! @shraddhakapoor @mohitsuri @chetanbhagat #halfgirlfriend #shootlife #mumbailocal Photo credit - some amazing fan who managed to capture this moment and tweet it A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 28, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

Times Square blow dry anyone ??? #shootlife #halfgirlfriend #NYC A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 9, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

Madhav Jha #halfgirlfriend first look !!! A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 7, 2016 at 11:13pm PDT

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is prepping for the release of Half Girlfriend shared a photo from the film's dubbing sequence. In the picture, we can see Shraddha Kapoor, the female lead and Arjun in one of the shots of the film., a romantic comedy, is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's eponymous novel. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and co-produced by Mr Bhagat. Arjun, 31, plays Madhav Jha, a basketball player who joins a college in Delhi while Shraddha, 29, features as Riya Somani, also a basketball enthusiast in the film. The film went on floors in March 2016 and releases on May 19. Here's what Arjun Kapoor posted: Half Girlfriend is shot in Delhi, New York and Cape Town . Shraddha and Arjun constantly kept us updated about the shooting schedule of the film.Check out these pictures from's shoot diaries:This is not the first time that Arjun is working in an adaptation. He has also featured in 2 States , an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's book. The film released in 2014 and also starred Alia Bhatt.Apart from, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen inhasin the pipeline, co-starring Ileana D' Cruz and his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who last featured in, a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai . The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday. Theactor features as Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film.