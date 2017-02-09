Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Arjun Kapoor Dubs For Half Girlfriend. Shares A 'Sneak Peek' From The Film

Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in Half Girlfriend opposite Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo from the film's dubbing sequence. Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri and will release on May 19

  | February 09, 2017 13:10 IST (New Delhi)
Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend: Arjun Kapoor stars as Madhav Jha in the film

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is prepping for the release of Half Girlfriend shared a photo from the film's dubbing sequence. In the picture, we can see Shraddha Kapoor, the female lead and Arjun in one of the shots of the film. Half Girlfriend, a romantic comedy, is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's eponymous novel. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and co-produced by Mr Bhagat. Arjun, 31, plays Madhav Jha, a basketball player who joins a college in Delhi while Shraddha, 29, features as Riya Somani, also a basketball enthusiast in the film. The film went on floors in March 2016 and releases on May 19. Here's what Arjun Kapoor posted:
 
 

Dubbing days !!! #halfgirlfriend

A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on



Half Girlfriend is shot in Delhi, New York and Cape Town. Shraddha and Arjun constantly kept us updated about the shooting schedule of the film.

Check out these pictures from Half Girlfriend's shoot diaries:
 
 
 
 
 

Times Square blow dry anyone ??? #shootlife #halfgirlfriend #NYC

A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 

Madhav Jha #halfgirlfriend first look !!!

A photo posted by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on


This is not the first time that Arjun is working in an adaptation. He has also featured in 2 States, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's book 2 States: The Story of My Marriage. The film released in 2014 and also starred Alia Bhatt.

Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ki And Ka has Mubarakan in the pipeline, co-starring Ileana D' Cruz and his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who last featured in OK Jaanu, a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film OK Kanmani, will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday. The Rock On 2 actor features as Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film.
 

Highlights

  • The picture features Arjun and Shraddha on screen
  • Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's eponymous novel
  • Earlier, Arjun and Shraddha had shared details about the film's shooting
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement