Arjun Kapoor Is Sure His Family Will Approve Of His Choice Of Life Partner

"My family has implicit faith in me, that eventually whoever I choose, whenever I choose, I'll choose the right girl for the right reasons," said Arjun Kapoor

  | April 10, 2017 21:09 IST (New Delhi)
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

  • "We haven't really discussed this at home," said Arjun Kapoor
  • "They want your happiness first," he added
Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to bring alive the character of Madhav Jha from Chetan Bhagat's Half Girlfriend in the on screen adaptation. In an interactive session with reporters, the actor opened up about his probable life partner and said that his happiness is all that matters to his family, reported PTI. Arjun also added that he hardly discusses his personal life with his family. "My family has implicit faith in me, that eventually whoever I choose, whenever I choose, I'll choose the right girl for the right reasons. We haven't really discussed this at home but I am fairly certain about my family being respectful to my choice and trusting, believing me, that I am making the right decision," PTI quoted Arjun as saying. Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his former wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

"A family is eventually selfless. They want your happiness first. So if I am happy, they will be happy. In India as a whole, parents have a certain reservation because they would like their children to find the correct partner and stick and stand by the person," Arjun added, reported PTI.

Arjun also says that he need not necessarily discuss every important decision with his family because they have "faith" in his life choices. "I haven't sat down with my family to discuss things beyond a point, because they have faith in me. But I think I may be one of the lucky few. Growing up in a city like Mumbai, the mind-set of the family is also slightly different," PTI quoted Arjun as saying.

Arjun Kapoor will co-star with Shraddha Kapoor in the Mohit-Suri directed Half Girlfriend, which is scheduled for May 19.

(With PTI inputs)

 

