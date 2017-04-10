Arjun Kapoor Is Sure His Family Will Approve Of His Choice Of Life Partner

"A family is eventually selfless. They want your happiness first. So if I am happy, they will be happy. In India as a whole, parents have a certain reservation because they would like their children to find the correct partner and stick and stand by the person," Arjun added, reported PTI.
Arjun also says that he need not necessarily discuss every important decision with his family because they have "faith" in his life choices. "I haven't sat down with my family to discuss things beyond a point, because they have faith in me. But I think I may be one of the lucky few. Growing up in a city like Mumbai, the mind-set of the family is also slightly different," PTI quoted Arjun as saying.
Arjun Kapoor will co-star with Shraddha Kapoor in the Mohit-Suri directed Half Girlfriend, which is scheduled for May 19.
(With PTI inputs)