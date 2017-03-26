Arjun Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic On Mother's Death Anniversary

Come back na, Please... pic.twitter.com/tqUnAnz927? Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 25, 2017
Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi and Varun Dhawan extended their love and shared comforting messages on Twitter. Riteish responded to Arjun's picture saying, "big hug brother."
@arjunk26 big hug brother- Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 25, 2017
@arjunk26 xoxoxo- Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 25, 2017
@arjunk26 much love AK- atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 25, 2017
This is not the first time Arjun shared an adorable picture of himself with his mother. This is what he shared previously with the caption: "It's been 4 years mom but thank you for holding my hand and walking me through this difficult life hope you are happy wherever you are."
Arjun's mother was the CEO of Future Studios, which is the largest ready-to-shoot indoor studio in Mumbai, and was a production co-ordinator for the films Sheesha (casts Mithun Chakraborty, Munmun Sen and Mallika Sarabhai) and Farishtey (casts Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi and Rajnikant).
On the work front, Arjun is currently shooting for Aneez Bazmee's Mubarakanwith his uncle Anil Kapoor, actress Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Arjun is also awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Half Girlfriend, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.