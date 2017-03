Arjun Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic On Mother's Death Anniversary

@arjunk26 big hug brother - Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 25, 2017

@arjunk26 much love AK - atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 25, 2017

It's been 4 yrs mom but thank u fr holding my hand & walking me thru this difficult life hope u happy wherever u are A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Mar 24, 2016 at 12:12pm PDT

Actor Arjun Kapoor , who has always added a comic twist to theshow, got emotional on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's death anniversary , March 25. Theactor shared a throwback picture of himself as a young boy. Arjun, 31, shared his childhood picture , in which he can be seen sitting with his younger sister Anshula Kapoor and late mother Mona. He posted the picture along with the caption: "Come back na, please." Mona Shourie Kapoor, who was Boney Kapoor's first wife, died on March 25, 2012 due to multiple organ failure after her battle with cancer.Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi and Varun Dhawan extended their love and shared comforting messages on Twitter. Riteish responded to Arjun's picture saying, "big hug brother."This is not the first time Arjun shared an adorable picture of himself with his mother . This is what he shared previously with the caption: "It's been 4 years mom but thank you for holding my hand and walking me through this difficult life hope you are happy wherever you are."Arjun's mother was the CEO of Future Studios, which is the largest ready-to-shoot indoor studio in Mumbai, and was a production co-ordinator for the films(casts Mithun Chakraborty, Munmun Sen and Mallika Sarabhai) and(casts Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi and Rajnikant).On the work front, Arjun is currently shooting for Aneez Bazmee's Mubarakan with his uncle Anil Kapoor, actress Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Arjun is also awaiting the release of his upcoming movie,, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.