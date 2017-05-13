Arjun Rampal, His Daughters Watched Justin Bieber's Concert 'Peacefully'

Here's his tweets:
My daughters and I watched the whole concert peacefully. Went home peacefully. To make up ur own stories is pathetic so please do clarify.? arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 12, 2017
Just read now,photographers at the Bieber concert were unruly with my daughters.Utter nonsense.They infact helped us get thru. #fakenews? arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 12, 2017
Watch Arjun Rampal at the concert venue:
Meanwhile, Beliebers were also furious to know that the pop icon's performance was lip-synced. Justin Bieber only sang four songs live and 18 of them were lip-synced. Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who watched the concert with his daughter, told news agency PTI, "I would have been happy if he would have sung all songs live. He only sang four songs live. An artist of his calibre should sing live. He was not prepared."
(With PTI inputs)