Arjun Rampal Says Aankhen 2 Will Be 'Bigger and Better' Than First

"It's a heist that takes place at casinos. How these visually impaired men carry out the robbery is what the film is about. I have spent time with visually impaired people during my college days, they calculate and do things. They never make mistakes. I tie a band on my eyes at home and I practice with this... we will be able to bring authenticity," he told PTI.
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen and Paresh Rawal played lead roles in Aankhen. Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed that he will be a part of Aankhen 2, however, Akshay Kumar won't be a part of the much-awaited sequel.
"I don't think Akshay will be there. He is busy and doesn't have dates. We wanted him in the film. I like Akshay and the kind of work he is doing. He has grown so much as an actor. We would have loved to have him in the film. But we have a wonderful team, there will be new generation of actors," Arjun told PTI.
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi are joining the sequel, reports PTI. The shoot for the film is likely to begin soon in South Africa.
The Om Shanti Om actor, who was last seen in Kahaani 2 along with Vidya Balan, is also looking forward to his next project Daddy, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Arjun will be seen portraying the role of gangster-turned-politician in the film. "It will come out soon. We will lock our dates soon. I am happy with the film. The editing is on, the post production is on. The film will come out in April or May," he told PTI.
(With PTI inputs)