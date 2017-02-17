Arshad Warsi Says Sanjay Dutt Is Meant For The Big Screen

Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback to the silver screen with Bhoomi. The film has been directed by Omung Kumar and is being produced by T-Series and Legend Studios. Bhoomi revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's onscreen daughter. The film is currently being shot in Agra.
Arshad Warsi also spoke about his recent film Irada, directed by Aparnaa Singh. The film features Divya Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Sagarika Ghatge, Sharad Kelkar, and Nikhil Pandey in lead roles. Arshad Warsi, who has previously worked with Naseeruddin Shah in films like- Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya, told IANS: "Naseer saab and I have become good friends now. He is an amazing person and a brilliant actor. Therefore, whenever I work with him, it is a great experience for me. Though Naseer saab and I are poles apart, but still we have a connection. I enjoy working with him."
(With IANS inputs)