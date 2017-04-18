Asha Parekh Reveals Details Of Her Romance With Aamir Khan's Uncle Nasir Hussain

"Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It would've been worthless to write an autobiography if I didn't write about the people who mattered in my life," Asha Parekh told news agency IANS, also crediting her co-author Khalid Mohammed for telling the story "so discreetly and gracefully."
Ms Parekh also revealed to IANS that she never had any intention of fracturing Nasir Hussain's home life. "I was never a homebreaker. There was never any ill will between me and Nasir Saab's family. In fact, I was so happy to see Nusrat (Hussain's daughter) and Imran at my book launch. I feel I've lived my life decently and without hurting anyone," Asha Parekh told IANS.
Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain was also photographed at the launch of The Hit Girl in Mumbai last week. Salman Khan, stepson of Ms Parekh's great friend Helen, released the book amid a gathering of stars that included Waheeda Rahman and Dharmendra.
In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor revealed that the storied affair between Raj Kapoor and Nargis was not simply idle gossip. "My father, Raj Kapoor, was 28-years-old and had already been hailed as the 'showman of Hindi cinema' four years before. He was also a man in love - at the time, unfortunately, with someone other than my mother. His girlfriend was the leading lady of some of his biggest hits of the time, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949) and Awara (1951)," Mr Kapoor wrote. He also recalled moving to a hotel with his mother when his father was "involved" with Vyjayanthimala, a romance that the actress denies took place.
