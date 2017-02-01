Ashutosh Gowarikar's Next May Star Hrithik Roshan. He'll Make An Announcement Soon

The Lagaan director was also questioned about his style statement at the recent award function and Mr Gowariker said: "For me, it's 50 per cent what you are and 50 per cent what you project."
The Jodhaa Akbar director was also asked to choose amongst the most stylish actor or actress in Bollywood. "I can't single out any one name. All are very stylish. They are stylish, that's why they are the stars" he told IANS.
Ashutosh Gowariker is best known for directing films like Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar. These films had received widespread critical acclaim and were even nominated for the Oscars.
Ashutosh Gowarikar, who had started his career as an actor returned to the big screen in 2016 by playing the lead role in the critically acclaimed Marathi movie Ventilator .
(With IANS inputs)