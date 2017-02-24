Ayesha Takia, Is That You? Twitter Thinks Actress Has Had Plastic Surgery

Check out the pictures of the Home Delivery actress from the event:
This is how Twitter reacted to Ayesha Takia's appearance:
Ayesha Takia has taken Honth Raseele to next level...? Abhijeet Singh (@Imabhijeetsingh) February 24, 2017
1. Ayesha Takia before surgery? Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2017
2. The Plastic Surgeon
3. Ayesha Takia after surgey pic.twitter.com/MOysWbKYHf
Wonder why Ayesha Takia aspired to become a cross between Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/dJeA5xUhMP? jes (@khaleesirkapoor) February 24, 2017
Plastic Surgery Could Be Disaster Ayesha Takia Proved It..? Pakeez Muqadas(Paki) (@Mpakeez7) February 24, 2017
Ayesha Takia had made her Bollywood debut in the 2004 movie Taarzan: The Wonder Car. The film was co-directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla. Vatsal Sheth and Ajay Devgn featured in the lead roles along with the actress. She won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004 for her performance in the film.
Ayesha Takia was also highly praised for her work in the 2006 film Dor. She portrayed the role of a young widow in the film. The film also featured Gul Panag and Shreyas Talpade as lead actors. Ayesha Takia won several awards for her performance, including the Zee Cine Critics Award for Best Actress.
Her last hit film was Prabhu Deva's Wanted co-starring Salman Khan. The movie was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2009. Post this movie, Ayesha Takia featured in films such as -Paathshala, Mod and Aap Ke Liye Hum.