Ayesha Takia, Is That You? Twitter Thinks Actress Has Had Plastic Surgery

Ayesha Takia's new look, explained by Twitter. The actress was hard to recognise at a recent event in Mumbai

  | February 24, 2017 19:17 IST (New Delhi)
Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia at an event in Mumbai

Actress Ayesha Takia, who is best remembered for her roles in movies such as Dor, Wanted and Salaam-E-Ishq, was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai and the Internet noticed something different about the actress. The 30-year-old actress was hard to recognise as she walked in with her husband Farhan Azmi at the event. Her lips looked swollen and her face looked plastic, said many Twitter users. Ayesha has not made made any movies ever since she married Farhan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Mikail, in December 2013. Pictures of Ayesha Takia seem to suggest she undergone a physical transformation. Social media is speculating that she's going to make a comeback in Bollywood.

Check out the pictures of the Home Delivery actress from the event:
 
ayesha takia

Ayesha Takia was accompanied by her husband

 
ayesha takia

Ayesha Takia in Mumbai


This is how Twitter reacted to Ayesha Takia's appearance:
 
 
 
 

Ayesha Takia had made her Bollywood debut in the 2004 movie Taarzan: The Wonder Car. The film was co-directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla. Vatsal Sheth and Ajay Devgn featured in the lead roles along with the actress. She won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004 for her performance in the film.

Ayesha Takia was also highly praised for her work in the 2006 film Dor. She portrayed the role of a young widow in the film. The film also featured Gul Panag and Shreyas Talpade as lead actors. Ayesha Takia won several awards for her performance, including the Zee Cine Critics Award for Best Actress.

Her last hit film was Prabhu Deva's Wanted co-starring Salman Khan. The movie was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2009. Post this movie, Ayesha Takia featured in films such as -Paathshala, Mod and Aap Ke Liye Hum.
 

