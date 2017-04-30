Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra Groove To The Song Gazab Ka Hai Din

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video on Instagram in which the duo can be seen dancing to the song Gazab Ka Hai Din from the super-hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

  | April 30, 2017 20:18 IST (New Delhi)
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann and Parineeti photographed in Mumbai during Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions

Highlights

  • Ayushmann and Parineeti are busy promoting their film Meri Pyaari Bindu
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is slated to release on May 12
  • Ayushmann will next be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra are busy promoting their film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The 32-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram in which the duo can be seen dancing to the song Gazab Ka Hai Din from the super-hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. He captioned the video as: "Abhi and bindu @parineetichopra at marine drive. #behindthescenes #MeriPyaariBindu(sic)." On Saturday, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actors were caught chilling between film's promotions. In the video posted by the Bewakoofiyaan actor, he can be seen singing the song Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo with Parineeti Chopra.

See the videos posted by Ayushmann Khurrana below
 
 

Abhi and bindu @parineetichopra at marine drive. #behindthescenes #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 

Caught in between a music jam with #parineetichopra #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on



Meri Pyaari Bindu features Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu and Ayushmann Khurranna as a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, has been shot in Kolkata and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.

The trailer of Meri Pyaari Bindu was released in five parts as chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book, titled - Samosa Aur Chutney, Gabar Aur Samba, Kalkatte Ki Madonna, Bindu Vs Maa and Mix Tape.

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana finished shooting for Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 1. He will also feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film, which is slated to release in theatres on July 21, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

After Meri Pyaari Bindu,/i>, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement