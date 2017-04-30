Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra Groove To The Song Gazab Ka Hai Din

See the videos posted by Ayushmann Khurrana below
Meri Pyaari Bindu features Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu and Ayushmann Khurranna as a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, has been shot in Kolkata and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.
The trailer of Meri Pyaari Bindu was released in five parts as chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book, titled - Samosa Aur Chutney, Gabar Aur Samba, Kalkatte Ki Madonna, Bindu Vs Maa and Mix Tape.
On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana finished shooting for Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 1. He will also feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film, which is slated to release in theatres on July 21, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
After Meri Pyaari Bindu,/i>, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.