Baaghi 2: Disha Patani Likely To Co-Star Opposite Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani will reportedly co-star opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, which is slated to release on April 27, 2018

  | May 24, 2017 13:39 IST (New Delhi)
Tiger Shroff

This is the first time Disha and Tiger will co-star together (Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff)

Highlights

  • "It's destiny, she was meant to work with this team," said a source
  • Earlier, reports stated Kriti Sanon was chosen to play the female lead
  • The shooting for Baaghi 2 is expected to begin in July
Actress Disha Patani is likely to co-star opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, reports DNA. The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 27, 2018, will see the 24-year-old actress share the screen space with Tiger Shroff for the first time. "Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in Baaghi, but she was replaced by Shraddha. Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her opposite the actor in Baaghi 2.It's destiny, she was meant to work with this team," DNA quoted an industry source as saying. The shooting for Baaghi 2 is expected to begin in July.

Earlier, a few reports stated that Kriti Sanon, who co-starred with Tiger Shroff in his debut film Heropanti, was chosen to play the female lead in Baaghi 2. However, the Dilwale actress refuted the reports.

On May 2, Tiger Shroff shared the first poster of Baaghi 2 on social media. The poster features the back shot of the 27-year-old actor. Tiger Shroff is standing with a huge gun in hand. See the poster here:
 
 

Here we go...again #Baaghi2 #SajidNadiadwala #AhmedKhan @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi @rajeev_chudasama

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on


Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is sequel to 2016 movie Baaghi, which featured Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Remo D'Souza's A Flying Jatt, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next feature in Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan. The film, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for release on July 21. Tiger Shroff's will also feature in Siddharth Anand's Rambo.
 

 

