Baaghi 2: Disha Patani Likely To Co-Star Opposite Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Here we go...again #Baaghi2 #SajidNadiadwala #AhmedKhan @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi @rajeev_chudasama A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Actress Disha Patani is likely to co-star opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in, reports DNA . The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 27, 2018, will see the 24-year-old actress share the screen space with Tiger Shroff for the first time. "Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in, but she was replaced by Shraddha. Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her opposite the actor in.It's destiny, she was meant to work with this team," DNA quoted an industry source as saying. The shooting foris expected to begin in July.Earlier, a few reports stated that Kriti Sanon, who co-starred with Tiger Shroff in his debut film, was chosen to play the female lead in. However, theactress refuted the reports. On May 2, Tiger Shroff shared the first poster of Baaghi 2 on social media . The poster features the back shot of the 27-year-old actor. Tiger Shroff is standing with a huge gun in hand. See the poster here:will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is sequel to 2016 movie, which featured Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead. Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story . She was last seen in, co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.Tiger Shroff was last seen in Remo D'Souza's, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next feature in, directed by Sabbir Khan. The film, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for release on July 21. Tiger Shroff's will also feature in Siddharth Anand's