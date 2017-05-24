Baaghi 2: Disha Patani Likely To Co-Star Opposite Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Earlier, a few reports stated that Kriti Sanon, who co-starred with Tiger Shroff in his debut film Heropanti, was chosen to play the female lead in Baaghi 2. However, the Dilwale actress refuted the reports.
On May 2, Tiger Shroff shared the first poster of Baaghi 2 on social media. The poster features the back shot of the 27-year-old actor. Tiger Shroff is standing with a huge gun in hand. See the poster here:
Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is sequel to 2016 movie Baaghi, which featured Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.
Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.
Tiger Shroff was last seen in Remo D'Souza's A Flying Jatt, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next feature in Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan. The film, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for release on July 21. Tiger Shroff's will also feature in Siddharth Anand's Rambo.