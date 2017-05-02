Baaghi 2 Poster: Tiger Shroff Is Ready To 'Rebel For Love.' Seen Yet?

Check out the first poster of Baaghi 2 here:
Here we go...again #Baaghi2#SajidNadiadwala@khan_ahmedasas@NGEMovies@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/G0WYbFMWfY? Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 2, 2017
Tiger reminds us of Sylvester Stallone in Rambo. Doesn't he?
Just like Tiger's previous films, Baaghi 2 promises some stunning actions sequences, set against a love story. The tagline of the poster reads, "Rebel for love."
Sabbir Khan directed Tiger and Shraddha in Baaghi, whereas, the sequel is made by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Sabbir and Tiger have collaborated for films such as Heropanti and Munna Michael.
Tiger Shroff is currently filming Munna Michael with debutant Nidhhi Agerwal. In the film, Tiger Shroff stars as a huge fan of dancer Michael Jackson. He also pays a dance tribute to his father, actor Jackie Shroff in the film. Munna Michael releases on July 21 along with Kriti Sanon, his first co-star and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bareilly Ki Barfi and Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2.