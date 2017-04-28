Advertisement
Baahubali 2 Celeb Review: Rajamouli's 'Masterpiece' Thrills Dhanush, Junior NTR

Actors Dhanush, Jr NTR, Soundarya Rajinikanth laud SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion

  | April 28, 2017 16:45 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2: Prabhas in a still from the film

Highlights

  • Rajamouli has created Indian cinema's finest canvas: Jr NTR
  • 'Salute to the entire team,' wrote Dhanush
  • SS Rajamouli sir, you are something else: Soundarya Rajnikanth
Baahubali: The Conclusion has opened to packed cinemas and tremendous excitement among fans. Celebrities are equally impressed by S S Rajamouli's film, the sequel to his 2015 Baahubali: The Beginning, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Baahubali 2 opened across 8,000 screens in several languages and its team has been flooded with congratulatory messages on Twitter. Tamil star Dhanush, who wished Rajamouli luck earlier, described the film as a 'masterpiece.' 'Speechless. Salute to the entire team," he tweeted, reserving special praise for Prabhas, who plays the title role. Junior NTR praised Rajamouli for "taking Indian cinema to another level." Dhanush's sister-in-law Soundarya Rajinikanth also tweeted, as did Nagarjuna and others.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrities in Mumbai had to catch the film on Friday. A glitzy premiere for Baahubali: The Conclusion was scheduled for Thursday evening - to be hosted by Karan Johar, who is distributing the Hindi version - but was cancelled after the death of veteran star Vinod Khanna earlier in the day. Mr Johar's Dharma Productions also held the rights to Baahubali: The Beginning.

Advance reports of house full shows bode well for Baahubali 2's opening day business. Hopes are high - it is expected to double the takings of the first film but whether or not it will fetch Rs 100 crore on day one will be revealed over the weekend.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, set in the fantastical kingdom of Mahishmathi, stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as Baahubali and Bhallala Deva. Much of the original cast returns for the sequel, among them Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. Sathyaraj plays the key role of Katappa, whose treachery of Baahubali ended the prequel on a cliffhanger. A lot of the fan frenzy over Baahubali: The Conclusion was the anticipation of finally learning why Katappa killed Baahubali

 

