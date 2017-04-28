Baahubali 2 Celeb Review: Rajamouli's 'Masterpiece' Thrills Dhanush, Junior NTR

There is no easy way 2 express wat a mind blowing experience bahubali 2 was.OMG.Speechless.salute 2 d entire team.pls watch it in theatres.? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 28, 2017
And #prabhas .. never seen a face that's so endearing. So innocent yet fierce. Your hard work humbled me. Congrats. Way to go bro.? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 28, 2017
@ssrajamouli sir nothing more to say. #masterpiece#writingatitsbest .. break the rules. Redefined everything. I mean EVERYTHING? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 28, 2017
#Bahubali2@ssrajamouli sir !!!!! You are something else !!!! Don't miss it guys? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) April 28, 2017
Wishing you only smiles/may this summer be a one to remember!!all the best to team #Bahubali2@ssrajamouli. pic.twitter.com/j0HT2EZU0D? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 27, 2017
#Baahubali2 is Indian Cinema's finest canvas. @ssrajamouli has taken not just Telugu Cinema, but Indian Cinema to a whole new level.Hats off? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017
Kudos to Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati , Anushka and @meramyakrishnan for supporting @ssrajamouli 's vision with brilliant performances? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017
A big shout out to @Shobu_ & Prasad who funded this dream & to all other actors and technicians who brought @ssrajamouli 's vision to life? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017
And @mmkeeravaani garu breathed life into each and every frame of #Baahubali2 with his music.? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017
#Baahubali2 is a film that needs to be watched and enjoyed on the big screen. Do not insult this magnum opus by encouraging piracy? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017
Wish this doesn't stop. #Bahubali2pic.twitter.com/AMd2rZBWr0? Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) April 28, 2017
Saho @ssrajamouli garu for taking us into d magnificent #Mahishmathi world to witness the epic emotional tale of wonderful characters? Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 28, 2017
Kudos to Bahubalian producers @Shobu_ Yarlagadda n Prasad Devineni for pushing the envelope of Indian cinema, literally. Bravo #Bahubali2? Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 28, 2017
to #VijayendraPrasad sir for great characters n to Rebellious #Prabhas n Ferocious @RanaDaggubati for majestic portraying #Bahubali2? Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 28, 2017
Celebrities in Mumbai had to catch the film on Friday. A glitzy premiere for Baahubali: The Conclusion was scheduled for Thursday evening - to be hosted by Karan Johar, who is distributing the Hindi version - but was cancelled after the death of veteran star Vinod Khanna earlier in the day. Mr Johar's Dharma Productions also held the rights to Baahubali: The Beginning.
Advance reports of house full shows bode well for Baahubali 2's opening day business. Hopes are high - it is expected to double the takings of the first film but whether or not it will fetch Rs 100 crore on day one will be revealed over the weekend.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, set in the fantastical kingdom of Mahishmathi, stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as Baahubali and Bhallala Deva. Much of the original cast returns for the sequel, among them Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. Sathyaraj plays the key role of Katappa, whose treachery of Baahubali ended the prequel on a cliffhanger. A lot of the fan frenzy over Baahubali: The Conclusion was the anticipation of finally learning why Katappa killed Baahubali