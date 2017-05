Baazaar: Chitrangada Singh To Play Saif Ali Khan's Wife In The Film

It's been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar - This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPosterpic.twitter.com/IK8Z5zJDOd ? Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 5, 2017

Actress Chitrangada Singh is all set to return to the big screen with Nikkhil Advani's The 40-year-old actress has been roped in to portray the role of Saif Ali Khan's wife in the film , reported DNA . Earlier, reports suggested that Prachi Desai had been cast opposite the 46-year-old actor. However, Nikkhil Advani dismissed the reports, saying Chitrangada was the first choice for the role. Speaking to DNA , director Nikkhil Advani said that Prachi Desai 'expressed interest' to work with him but for another project., directed by Gauravv K Chawla, revolves around the Indian stock markets and Saif portrays the role of a businessman."I'm happy that the cast is looking so exciting. We have Saif, Chitrangda, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra. The shoot has just begun and will be wrapped up by mid-August while the film is slated for a December release. Prachi has expressed interest in working with my production house but that is for another project. As far as the role of Mandira inis concerned, Gauravv K Chawla, my director, came up with the idea of casting Chitrangda," DNA quoted Nikkhil Advani as saying.Chitrangada Singh last made a cameo appearance in 2015 movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan.will mark her comeback to the big screen after a gap of two years.Referring to theactress' two year break from films as 'instrumental,' the 46-year-old director told DNA : "I won't call it a comeback but just the fact that she hasn't done anything for quite some time was instrumental in us considering her because it's a powerful character that's silent and simmering, like a volcano about to erupt. Casting her opposite Saif makes the film about strong actors and characters."will release in theatres this December.