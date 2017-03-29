Advertisement
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns As A Gunman

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Poster: Nawazuddin, who stars as a rogue gunman in the film, features in an absolutely dressed down manner in the poster

  | March 29, 2017 16:58 IST (New Delhi)
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: A poster of the film

Highlights

  • The teaser poster was released on Wednesday
  • Twitter simply cannot wait to watch the film
  • Nawazuddin features as a trained gunman in the film
Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveiled the teaser poster of his new film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Twitter simply cannot stop talking about it. Nawazuddin, who stars as a rogue gunman in the film, features in an absolutely dressed down manner in the poster. The makers of the film teased the first look (of sorts) on Wednesday, featuring just the backside of the actor in the poster, which suggests that the babumoshai carries a gun at all times (yes, indeed). Nawazuddin's character has also been described this way: "Badass Babu aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back, is coming banging this summer!" Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter say that they simply cannot wait to watch Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

This is what Nawazuddin shared on Wednesday:
 

The general verdict on Twitter is that Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is going to be "amazing" and that the Summer holidays are going to be a lot more interesting this time.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz tracks the story of a contract killer named Babu, who is rather romantic at heart. Nawazuddin trained extensively in gun shooting and action for his starring role in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Nawazuddn's movie has been shot in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where the shooting of the film was delayed multiple times after several incidents of resistance in 2015. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also made headlines when actress Chitrangada Singh opted out of the movie over differences in opinion. The cast of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz features actors like Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami, Murli Sharma and Divya Dutta.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen playing a cop in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. His upcoming list of films also include Manto, Munna Michael and Chanda Mama Door Ke.

 

