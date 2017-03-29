Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns As A Gunman

This is what Nawazuddin shared on Wednesday:
Teaser Poster of my next #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz@BabuBandookbaaz@KushanNandypic.twitter.com/R35SLVn60r? Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 29, 2017
The general verdict on Twitter is that Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is going to be "amazing" and that the Summer holidays are going to be a lot more interesting this time.
Tweeps must watch the amazing movie @BabuBandookbaaz@Nawazuddin_S#BabumoshaiBandookbaazpic.twitter.com/6bSaxA7BzB? Mona (@immanabendra) March 29, 2017
The poster looks so interesting #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz@BabuBandookbaaz@Nawazuddin_Spic.twitter.com/vugLrBjPZ5? WeAreMarwari (@WeAreMarwari) March 29, 2017
Summer holidays will be more interesting this time as they use to be. #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz@BabuBandookbaaz with @Nawazuddin_Spic.twitter.com/d3Mlufogq5? Nick Gujrati (@NickGujrati) March 29, 2017
@seosmolinks@BabuBandookbaaz wow..this movie going to be epic? Naveen Sharma (@NaveenThisizz) March 29, 2017
My favorite Nawauddin sir#BabumoshaiBandookbaaz
The first look of #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz has left with the wonder ! @BabuBandookbaaz, @Nawazuddin_Spic.twitter.com/YInT2clIw1? Nick Gujrati (@NickGujrati) March 29, 2017
Summer holidays will not be boring this time as they use to be. #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz@BabuBandookbaazpic.twitter.com/WfWWTa4Lj5? RICHA (@binny_kukreja) March 29, 2017
Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz tracks the story of a contract killer named Babu, who is rather romantic at heart. Nawazuddin trained extensively in gun shooting and action for his starring role in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Nawazuddn's movie has been shot in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where the shooting of the film was delayed multiple times after several incidents of resistance in 2015. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also made headlines when actress Chitrangada Singh opted out of the movie over differences in opinion. The cast of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz features actors like Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami, Murli Sharma and Divya Dutta.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen playing a cop in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. His upcoming list of films also include Manto, Munna Michael and Chanda Mama Door Ke.