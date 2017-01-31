Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt Joins Varun Dhawan On Poster. Seen Yet?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania features Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal and Alia Bhatt plays his dulhania

  January 31, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia and Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania will release on March 10 (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are back with their romance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actors shared the second poster of the film and revealed that the trailer will be out on February 2. Yesterday, the first teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released. Varun Dhawan, will feature as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri while Alia plays her Dulhania. We met Badri in the teaser, however, couldn't meet his dulhaniya. Alia tweeted, "And here is poster number 2! Trailer out on the 2nd of Feb!! 12 noon." Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Alia, 23, and Varun, 29, are all set to conquer hearts in the new poster of the film.
 

Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is scheduled for a Holi release, on March 10.

Watch the first teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
 


Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be Alia and Varun's third film together. The actors debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Model-turned-actor Gauhar Khan also features in the film. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has extensively been shot mostly in India and Singapore.

Alia Bhatt's last film was Dear Zindagi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film released on November 25. Alia and SRK also made an appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Dishoom. Apart from starring in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun will also be seen in the sequel to Salman Khan's hit film Judwaa.
 

