Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt Joins Varun Dhawan On Poster. Seen Yet?

Alia, 23, and Varun, 29, are all set to conquer hearts in the new poster of the film.
And here is poster number 2! Trailer out on the 2nd of Feb!! 12 noon :) @Varun_dvn@ShashankKhaitan@karanjohar#BadrinathKiDulhaniapic.twitter.com/qalJZetj3X? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 31, 2017
Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is scheduled for a Holi release, on March 10.
Watch the first teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be Alia and Varun's third film together. The actors debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Model-turned-actor Gauhar Khan also features in the film. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has extensively been shot mostly in India and Singapore.
Alia Bhatt's last film was Dear Zindagi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film released on November 25. Alia and SRK also made an appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Dishoom. Apart from starring in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun will also be seen in the sequel to Salman Khan's hit film Judwaa.