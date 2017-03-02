Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt Makes Varun Dhawan Do The Math. Here's Why

Ahead of "8 Days To Go" video, Varun Dhawan shared a funny video of him rehearsing on his hit song from the movie Aashiq Surrender Hua for an award function. Alia on other hand last shared a picture of her with Varun and Sonakshi Sinha along with a caption "Bumping into @aslisona really gave us that extra dose of energy at the end of the day." The two actors recently appeared on Indian Idol season 9.
Alia told PTI in an interview and clarified that Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not a sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. "The film is not a sequel, it's not a continuation. It's a franchise. It's a different story, it has another person and dulhania with a common thread that's a love story," Alia was quotred by PTI.
The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania received a positive response from the audience and the songs are already chartbusters. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10.