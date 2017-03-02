Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt Makes Varun Dhawan Do The Math. Here's Why

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania is only eight days away from the release

  | March 02, 2017 18:03 IST (New Delhi)
Varun and Alia in a poster of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who are busy these days promoting their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, shared their excitement of the release with their fans on social media. Alia and Varun, who are promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania extensively on various platforms, shared a hilarious video on their Instagram accounts. The video shows Vaidehi asking Badri to make some calculations and then getting excited over the fact that only eight days are left for Badrinath Ki Dulhania to release. Alia and Varun's onscreen chemistry is already a hit among their fans. Varun and Alia have paired up for two films before, Student of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
 
 

8 Days To Go!!!!!!! #badrinathkidulhania @varundvn

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Ahead of "8 Days To Go" video, Varun Dhawan shared a funny video of him rehearsing on his hit song from the movie Aashiq Surrender Hua for an award function. Alia on other hand last shared a picture of her with Varun and Sonakshi Sinha along with a caption "Bumping into @aslisona really gave us that extra dose of energy at the end of the day." The two actors recently appeared on Indian Idol season 9.

Alia told PTI in an interview and clarified that Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not a sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. "The film is not a sequel, it's not a continuation. It's a franchise. It's a different story, it has another person and dulhania with a common thread that's a love story," Alia was quotred by PTI.

The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania received a positive response from the audience and the songs are already chartbusters. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10.
 

