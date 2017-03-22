Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection 12: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Film Is 'Rock Steady'

Check out Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection update here:
#BadrinathKiDulhania is ROCKSTEADY... [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.45 cr. Total: 96.39 cr. India biz? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." He gave the film two out of five stars. Badrinath Ki Dulhania opened to rave reviews by Alia and Varun's Bollywood colleagues on March 10.
Alia, 24 and Varun, 29, debuted in 2012 with Student Of The Year. They later featured together in 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a prequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Dragon and Gully Boy. Varun Dhawan is prepping for Judwaa 2, a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu opposite Varun and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 29.