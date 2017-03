Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Get'ss An 'Impressive' Start

#BadrinathKiDulhania has an IMPRESSIVE Day 1... Biz likely to multiply over weekend... Strong word of mouth... Fri 12.25 cr. India biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2017

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's filmopened in theatres on Friday to mixed reviews but the film made an impressive start, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.collected a little above Rs 12 crore on the first day and Taran Adash says the business is "likely to multiply over weekend.", directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, released in more than 3000 screens. The film is a sequel to, which made Rs 9.02 crore on the opening day when it released in 2014, says a Bollywood Hungama report. The lifetime collection of Alia and Varun'swas Rs 76 crore.stars Varun Dhawan as Jhansi-based Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi, a confident and independent woman from Kota. Vaidehi has many ambitions and aspirations for her career and marriage is nowhere on her mind while Badrinath only wants to marry her. The film's plot is how Badrinath woos his dulhania Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Badrinath Ki Dulhania for NDTV and said the films is an "uneven romantic caper" but praised Varun and Alia saying they "deliver energetic performances." He gave the film two stars out of five.also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan.Meanwhile,released along with Hollywood film Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.