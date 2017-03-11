Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Get'ss An 'Impressive' Start

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection: The film's opening day collection was more than its predecessor Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania opened in theatres on Friday to mixed reviews but the film made an impressive start, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected a little above Rs 12 crore on the first day and Taran Adash says the business is "likely to multiply over weekend." Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, released in more than 3000 screens. The film is a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which made Rs 9.02 crore on the opening day when it released in 2014, says a Bollywood Hungama report. The lifetime collection of Alia and Varun's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was Rs 76 crore.

Here's the Day 1 box office report of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan as Jhansi-based Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi, a confident and independent woman from Kota. Vaidehi has many ambitions and aspirations for her career and marriage is nowhere on her mind while Badrinath only wants to marry her. The film's plot is how Badrinath woos his dulhania.

Watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
 


Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Badrinath Ki Dulhania for NDTV and said the films is an "uneven romantic caper" but praised Varun and Alia saying they "deliver energetic performances." He gave the film two stars out of five. Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan.

Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania released along with Hollywood film Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

