Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Get'ss An 'Impressive' Start

Here's the Day 1 box office report of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
#BadrinathKiDulhania has an IMPRESSIVE Day 1... Biz likely to multiply over weekend... Strong word of mouth... Fri 12.25 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan as Jhansi-based Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi, a confident and independent woman from Kota. Vaidehi has many ambitions and aspirations for her career and marriage is nowhere on her mind while Badrinath only wants to marry her. The film's plot is how Badrinath woos his dulhania.
Watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Saibal Chatterjee reviewed Badrinath Ki Dulhania for NDTV and said the films is an "uneven romantic caper" but praised Varun and Alia saying they "deliver energetic performances." He gave the film two stars out of five. Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan.
Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania released along with Hollywood film Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.