Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 14: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film 'Hits A Century'

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania film has collected Rs 100.74 so far

  | March 24, 2017 17:44 IST (New Delhi)
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Highlights

  • This is Varun's third film which has reached the 100-crore mark
  • "Badrinath Ki Dulhania joins 100 cr club," tweeted Mr Adarsh
  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania has reached the 100-crore mark and has collected Rs 100.74 crore so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. After ABCD 2 and Dilwale, this is Varun's third film that has managed to make over Rs 100 crore at the box office while Alia's 2 States had earlier reached 100-crore mark. Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, collected Rs 2.05 crore on Thursday, tweeted Mr Adarsh. In the film, Varun stars as Badrinath Bansal, a sterling groom who falls in love with Alia's character Vaidehi Trivedi and she is the only girl whom he wants to marry. However, Vaidehi, an independent and ambitious girl rejects Badrinath.

Check out Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection update here:
 
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is Alia and Varun's third film together after they debuted in Student Of The Year, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." He gave the film two out of five stars.

After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan is busy filming Judwaa 2, a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film releases on September 29. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Dragon and Gully Boy.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement