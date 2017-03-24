Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 14: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film 'Hits A Century'

Check out Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection update here:
#BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.45 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: 100.74 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2017
#BadrinathKiDulhania joins 100 cr Club... Varun's third film [#ABCD2, #Dilwale, #BKD]... Alia's second [#2States, #BKD]...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is Alia and Varun's third film together after they debuted in Student Of The Year, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." He gave the film two out of five stars.
After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan is busy filming Judwaa 2, a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film releases on September 29. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Dragon and Gully Boy.