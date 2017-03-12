Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film 'Shows Growth'

Here's the box office report of Badrinath Ki Dulhania so far:
#BadrinathKiDulhania shows growth on Sat... Eyes 43 cr [/-] weekend... Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr. Total: 27 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2017
Varun, 29, stars as Jhansi-based Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt, 23. The sterling groom wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania, but is rejected. Vaidehi, the ambitious girl from Kota is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Badrinath Ki Dulhania two out of five stars and wrote: "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." However, he praised Alia and Varun's performance and wrote that they "deliver energetic performances."
The film also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah.