Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film 'Shows Growth'

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film made over Rs 14 crore on Saturday

  | March 12, 2017 18:16 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania showed 'growth' and collected Rs 27 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened to mixed reviews on Friday and reportedly made an 'impressive start' at the box office. On Day 2, Saturday, the film collected Rs 14.75 crore, tweeted Mr Adarsh, who earlier said that the business of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is likely to multiply over weekend. The film is a sequel to Alia and Varun's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia and Varun's third film together after they debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

Here's the box office report of Badrinath Ki Dulhania so far:
 

Varun, 29, stars as Jhansi-based Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt, 23. The sterling groom wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania, but is rejected. Vaidehi, the ambitious girl from Kota is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Badrinath Ki Dulhania two out of five stars and wrote: "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." However, he praised Alia and Varun's performance and wrote that they "deliver energetic performances."

The film also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah.
 

Highlights

  • Taran Adarsh said that the film showed "growth"
  • The film has collected Rs 27 crore in two days
  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement