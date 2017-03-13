Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Film Had A 'Rocking' Weekend

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film has so far collected Rs 43.05 crore and has also did a 'terrific' business overseas

  March 13, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's third film together

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania jumped over Rs 40-crore mark and had a 'rocking' weekend, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday. Badrinath Ki Dulhania's current total, according to Mr Adarsh, now stands at Rs 43.05 crore. He tweeted, "Friday 12.25 cr, Saturday 14.75 cr, Sunday 16.05 cr. Total: 43.05 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!" (sic). The film is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, released in more than 3000 screens on Friday.

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun stars as Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt and since then, he wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania. However, Vaidehi, who is a confident and ambitious girl is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri and rejects him. The film's plot revolves on how Badrinath woos his dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's third film together after they debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." He praised Alia and Varun's performance and wrote that they "deliver energetic performances."

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah.
 

