Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Film Had A 'Rocking' Weekend

Here's Mr Adarsh' tweet:
#BadrinathKiDulhania has a ROCKING weekend... Jumps past 40 cr mark... Day-wise growth says it all... Data in next tweet...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2017
#BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: 43.05 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2017
He also tweeted about the film's overseas business:
#BadrinathKiDulhania is TERRIFIC Overseas... Opening weekend: $ 2.82 million [ 18.71 cr]... Second highest *3-day opening* of 2017.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2017
In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun stars as Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt and since then, he wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania. However, Vaidehi, who is a confident and ambitious girl is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri and rejects him. The film's plot revolves on how Badrinath woos his dulhania.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's third film together after they debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film is a pulpy, uneven romantic caper that strives to pass itself off as a mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition." He praised Alia and Varun's performance and wrote that they "deliver energetic performances."
Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah.