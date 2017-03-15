Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Film Is 'Unstoppable'

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's recent release has already crossed Rs 60 crore at the box office

  | March 15, 2017 15:53 IST (New Delhi)
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Alia as Vaidehi and Varun as Badri

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania has already broken box office records. After collecting Rs 12.08 crore on Monday, the film became the highest first Monday grosser of 2017, overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, has now crossed Rs. 60 crores within five days of release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh just tweeted the five day report stating, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania is unstoppable... Friday Rs 12.25 crore, Saturday Rs 14.75 crore, Sunday Rs 16.05 crore, Monday Rs 12.08 crore, Tuesday Rs 7.15 crore. Total: Rs 62.28 crore. India biz." With the latest business trend by the movie, it might soon enter the Rs 100 crore club within coming weekend.
 


Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun as Badrinath Bansal, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt and since then, he wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania. However, Vaidehi, who is a confident and ambitious girl is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri and rejects him. The film's plot revolves on how Badrinath woos his dulhania. The success of the movie proves that Varun and Alia's jodi on-screen is a definite hit. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the 24-year-old actress and the Badlapur actor's third film together after Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's Dragon, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also has Gully Boy and Shuddhi in her bag. Varun will now-after starts shooting for Judwaa 2, where he is playing a double role opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

