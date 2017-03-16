Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film 'Hit A Century?'

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet on Badrinath Ki Dulhania's box office collection:
#BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr, Tue 7.15 cr, Wed 5.95 cr. Total: 68.23 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2017
Question is, will #BadrinathKiDulhania hit a century [ 100 cr]? Performance in Weekend 2 will give a fair idea of its lifetime biz...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2017
#BadrinathKiDulhania is looking at 73 cr [/-] Week 1... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #HumptySharmaKiDulhania in Weekend 2... SUPER!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun 29, as Badrinath Bansal as a sterling groom, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt, now 24 and since then, he wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania. However, Vaidehi, who is a confident and ambitious girl is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri and rejects him.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia and Varun's third film together after they debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.
Alia, who celebrated her 24th birthday on Wednesday, will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh while Varun Dhawan is prepping for Salman Khan's Judwaa sequel titled Judwaa 2. The film releases on September 29 and stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.