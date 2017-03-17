Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Expected To 'Dominate' Second Week

#BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr, Tue 7.52 cr, Wed 5.95 cr, Thu 5.06 cr. Total: Rs 73.66 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which crossed Rs 60 crore in just five days of release, is heading really fast to hit the century. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also claimed that the movie, which did 'excellent' in its first week, will possibly 'dominate' the box office in the second week also. Interestingly, it will have a tough competition in the second week with fresh releases like Trapped and Beauty And The Beast joining the theatres.
#BadrinathKiDulhania has an EXCELLENT Week 1... Collects Rs 73.66 cr... Expected to dominate this week again... Day-wise data follows...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was released on March 10, stars Varun as Badrinath Bansal, who at heart is a sterling groom and the only woman he wants to make his dulhania is Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia. But she refuses to consider him a possible suitable boy. Vaidehi the cool college-going girl is unimpressed by the unsophisticated advances of Badri. It is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Alia will now start shooting for Ayan Mukherjee's film Dragon, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will also be seen in Gully Boy and Shuddhi. Varun will next be seen in Salman Khan's 1997 movie Judwaa's remake Judwaa 2, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.