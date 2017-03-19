Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Has Made 83.77 Crore So Far

#BadrinathKiDulhania is racing towards 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr. Total: 83.77 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun 29, as Badrinath Bansal, a suitable groom, who falls in love with Vaidehi Trivedi, played by Alia Bhatt, 24. The story revolves around what Badrinath does to woo Vaidehi, as he wants to make Vaidehi his dulhania. However, Vaidehi, who is a confident and an ambitious girl is unimpressed by Badrinath and rejects him.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia and Varun's third film together after they debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, also featuring Sidharth Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and has also signed Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is prepping for Judwaa 2, a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa 2. The film releases on September 29 and stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.