Badrinath Ki Dulhania Celeb Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Have 'Nailed It'

And u have thoroughly entertained VD @Varun_dvn loved badrinath and his Dulhaniya https://t.co/DmiOfcmIh3 ? Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) March 9, 2017

Both Badri and his Dulhania Nailed it... ? Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 9, 2017

Take a bow @ShashankKhaitan Its an art to blend emotion and humor and you my friend have mastered it! #BadrinathKiDulhania is your victory! ? Milap (@zmilap) March 9, 2017

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's latest film Badrinath Ki Dulhania released today. Bollywood celebs, who saw the film on Thursday at a special screening, gave their reviews on Twitter soon after they stepped out of the theatre. Director Siddharth Malhotra along with Mandana Karimi, Mahesh Bhuapti and Milap Zaveri gave the film a thumbs-up. They say that inyou'll "laugh, cry and fall in love once again." The film is a sequel to, also starring Varun and Alia. Shashank Khaitan reprises the role of director and the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.is the story of how Jhansi-based amateur Badrinath Bansal , who is desperate to get married, woos Vaidehi, a smart and collected young woman with an ambition and life plan. For Vaidehi 'respect' is as important as 'love' to make a relationship work but for Badri nothing is above love.The film's tonality retains the hint ofbut Varun Dhawan told NDTV that the two films and the characters they play are very different. "Humpty was a boy. Here Badri (at least he thinks) is a man. ',' that's what he says. Humpty wasn't an MCP, Badri is an MCP. That's the character and there's a graph to it," Varun told NDTV.also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles.