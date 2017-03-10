Badrinath Ki Dulhania Celeb Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Have 'Nailed It'

Here's are some celeb reviews of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
#BadrinathKiDulhania@Varun_dvn best performance till date he & @aliaa08 chemistry is impeccable, super writing & direction @ShashankKhaitan? siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) March 10, 2017
Super chemistry between @Varun_dvn and @aliaa08 Wish there were more Badris in our world. #BadrinathKiDulhaniapic.twitter.com/7hptq1nyrA? mandana karimi (@manizhe) March 9, 2017
Laugh, cry and fall in love once again. Go watch the unmissable #BadrinathKiDulhania@karanjohar@ShashankKhaitan@Varun_dvn@aliaa08? Kayoze irani (@kayoze) March 9, 2017
And u have thoroughly entertained VD @Varun_dvn loved badrinath and his Dulhaniya https://t.co/DmiOfcmIh3? Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) March 9, 2017
Both Badri and his Dulhania Nailed it...? Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 9, 2017
Take a bow @ShashankKhaitan Its an art to blend emotion and humor and you my friend have mastered it! #BadrinathKiDulhania is your victory!? Milap (@zmilap) March 9, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the story of how Jhansi-based amateur Badrinath Bansal, who is desperate to get married, woos Vaidehi, a smart and collected young woman with an ambition and life plan. For Vaidehi 'respect' is as important as 'love' to make a relationship work but for Badri nothing is above love.
The film's tonality retains the hint of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania but Varun Dhawan told NDTV that the two films and the characters they play are very different. "Humpty was a boy. Here Badri (at least he thinks) is a man. 'Jhansi ke asli mard hai hum,' that's what he says. Humpty wasn't an MCP, Badri is an MCP. That's the character and there's a graph to it," Varun told NDTV.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles.