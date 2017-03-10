Advertisement
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Celeb Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Have 'Nailed It'

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Celeb Review: Bollywood celebs saw the film a day before it opened in theatres and they have all good things to say about Varun and Alia's film

  | March 10, 2017 12:38 IST (New Delhi)
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's latest film Badrinath Ki Dulhania released today. Bollywood celebs, who saw the film on Thursday at a special screening, gave their reviews on Twitter soon after they stepped out of the theatre. Director Siddharth Malhotra along with Mandana Karimi, Mahesh Bhuapti and Milap Zaveri gave the film a thumbs-up. They say that in Badrinath Ki Dulhania you'll "laugh, cry and fall in love once again." The film is a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, also starring Varun and Alia. Shashank Khaitan reprises the role of director and the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the story of how Jhansi-based amateur Badrinath Bansal, who is desperate to get married, woos Vaidehi, a smart and collected young woman with an ambition and life plan. For Vaidehi 'respect' is as important as 'love' to make a relationship work but for Badri nothing is above love.

The film's tonality retains the hint of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania but Varun Dhawan told NDTV that the two films and the characters they play are very different. "Humpty was a boy. Here Badri (at least he thinks) is a man. 'Jhansi ke asli mard hai hum,' that's what he says. Humpty wasn't an MCP, Badri is an MCP. That's the character and there's a graph to it," Varun told NDTV.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles.

