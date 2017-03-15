Badrinath Ki Dulhania Director Shashank Khaitan Keen To Make Another Sequel

Speaking on the sequel, Shashank told IANS, "But till now, what will be the story and when will we start it... That hasn't been decided yet."
"Through Badrinath Ki Dulhania, we have tried to give a message in a very entertaining way. Critics and audience are realising and appreciating the core message which the film gives. So, we as a team are really happy with the outcome and result of the film," he further told IANS.
Asked with which Bollywood actor he wants to work, he told IANS, "I wanted to work with everyone in the industry but my main focus is to write a good script and then approach the actor who is best suitable for the role. If I approach Aamir Khan first, he would be asking for a good script, which I don't have (at the moment)."
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's third film together and Shashank Khaitan's second film as a director.
(With IANS inputs)