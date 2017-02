Badrinath Ki Dulhania: For Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Band Baja Baraat In Delhi

Baraat entry #bkdindelhi A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Badri Ki Dulhania at India Gate @varundvn A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Badri in delhi #bkdindelhi. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:11am PST

arrived in Delhi with his baraat and dulhania on Wednesday.co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt received a very Bollywood-ish welcome as they arrived at a particular venue in the National capital to promote their upcoming film. There wasand everything-like as the duo drove down in their car. Varun and Alia's fans danced around their car as it entered the driveway. Meanwhile, the musicians set the celebratory mood a notch higher with the song. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badhinath Ki Dulhania is all set to hit screens on March 10.Alia looked cute as a button in a printed top and lose denims. Varun escorted Alia out of the car as fans went berserk in their attempt to catch a glimpse of the stars. Varun and Alia did not seem to mind at all. Here's Alia and Varun could not (of course) resist a visit to the India Gate.has been extensively shot in Delhi and there's a similar poster of the two, in which they feature together with the India Gate in the backdrop.It's all about style for Badrinath: Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt 's third collaboration after 2014'sand 2012's, which was also their debut film.is actually a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 wedding drama.Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar,also stars Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles. Next, Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor'sandwith Ranveer Singh lined up. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has started shooting for David Dhawan's