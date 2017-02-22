Badrinath Ki Dulhania: For Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Band Baja Baraat In Delhi

Alia looked cute as a button in a printed top and lose denims. Varun escorted Alia out of the car as fans went berserk in their attempt to catch a glimpse of the stars. Varun and Alia did not seem to mind at all. Here's Badrinath Ka Baraat:
Alia and Varun could not (of course) resist a visit to the India Gate. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been extensively shot in Delhi and there's a similar poster of the two, in which they feature together with the India Gate in the backdrop.
It's all about style for Badrinath:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's third collaboration after 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2012's Student Of The Year, which was also their debut film. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is actually a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 wedding drama.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles. Next, Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor's Dragon and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh lined up. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has started shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2.