Badrinath Ki Dulhania: For Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Band Baja Baraat In Delhi

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun escorted Alia out of the car as fans went berserk in their attempt to catch a glimpse of the stars

  | February 22, 2017 20:28 IST (New Delhi)
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Delhi (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Badrinath arrived in Delhi with his baraat and dulhania on Wednesday. Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt received a very Bollywood-ish welcome as they arrived at a particular venue in the National capital to promote their upcoming film. There was band, baja, baraat and everything shaadi-like as the duo drove down in their car. Varun and Alia's fans danced around their car as it entered the driveway. Meanwhile, the musicians set the celebratory mood a notch higher with the song Chumma Chumma De De. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badhinath Ki Dulhania is all set to hit screens on March 10.

Alia looked cute as a button in a printed top and lose denims. Varun escorted Alia out of the car as fans went berserk in their attempt to catch a glimpse of the stars. Varun and Alia did not seem to mind at all. Here's Badrinath Ka Baraat:
 
 

Baraat entry #bkdindelhi

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Alia and Varun could not (of course) resist a visit to the India Gate. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been extensively shot in Delhi and there's a similar poster of the two, in which they feature together with the India Gate in the backdrop.
 
 

Badri Ki Dulhania at India Gate @varundvn

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


It's all about style for Badrinath:
 
 

Badri in delhi #bkdindelhi.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's third collaboration after 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2012's Student Of The Year, which was also their debut film. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is actually a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 wedding drama.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles. Next, Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor's Dragon and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh lined up. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has started shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2.
 

