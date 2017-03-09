Badrinath Ki Dulhania Preview: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Are Here To Win Hearts Again

Watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
The core plot of the story - a light hearted love story with myriad of emotions - is kept intact from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Varun said that the tonality and humour-wise the two films are similar. However, unlike last time the hero has to first woo his dulhania. In Varun's words, Badrinath is very different from Humpty Sharma. "Humpty was a boy. Here Badri (at least he thinks) is a man. 'Jhansi ke asli mard hai hum,' that's what he says. Humpty wasn't an MCP, Badri is an MCP. That's the character and there's a graph to it," Varun told NDTV.
Watch Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt talk about Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Meanwhile, the film's USP is also the revamped version of hit Nineties song Tamma Tamma. Like in every other Karan Johar-film, a hit song from the past is revived to pull the audience to the theatres. Tamma Tamma Again keeps the original voice of Bappi Lahiri and hook steps which were choreographed by Saroj Khan and performed by Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in Thanedar.
Watch Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Tamma Tamma Again
Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Gauahar Khan.