Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: Hello There, Varun Dhawan. Waiting For Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan's characterization in Badrinath Ki Dulhania seems similar to that of Humpty in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He is funny, innocent and bold in his work.
Here's the first teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Actress Alia Bhatt plays the eponymous 'dulhania' opposite Varun Dhawan's Badri in the film. Her introduction is pending. KJo shared a poster before the teaser and we can't wait to meet Alia's character in the film.
A poster of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Here's the 1st poster! @Varun_dvn & @aliaa08 are back with their love franchise! #BadrinathKiDulhania#thisHoli@ShashankKhaitanpic.twitter.com/fgPjvMmXiF? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 30, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who also made Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma ProductionsBadrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the screens on March 10.
Both Alia and Varun were launched in Karan Johar-directed Student Of The year. Ever since they've collaborated on multiple projects and most of them were successful. Alia and KJo made 2 States and Shaandaar together.
Alia and Varun will also reappear on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With karan 5. Alia opened the season with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan while Varun came with Arjun Kapoor in a separate episode.