Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: Hello There, Varun Dhawan. Waiting For Alia Bhatt

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: We meet Varun Dhawan who introduces himself as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri

  January 30, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania

It seems Badrinath is getting a picture clicked for matrimonial purpose

Karan Johar knows how to keep up audience's interest and intrigue surrounding his films. "They are back. But for now, meet Badrinath Bansal urf Badri (sic)," tweeted Karan Johar and he shared the first teaser from upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a sequel (of sorts) to his 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In the teaser, we meet Varun Dhawan who introduces himself as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri. He's suited up and an unseen cameraman is asking him to pose, nagging him along the way. The picture it seems for matrimonial purpose (taking cue from the title). After 40-seconds or so, Badri was fed-up and threw a shoe at the person and thatw as the end of the first teaser.

Varun Dhawan's characterization in Badrinath Ki Dulhania seems similar to that of Humpty in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He is funny, innocent and bold in his work.

Here's the first teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
 

Actress Alia Bhatt plays the eponymous 'dulhania' opposite Varun Dhawan's Badri in the film. Her introduction is pending. KJo shared a poster before the teaser and we can't wait to meet Alia's character in the film.

A poster of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who also made Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma ProductionsBadrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the screens on March 10.

Both Alia and Varun were launched in Karan Johar-directed Student Of The year. Ever since they've collaborated on multiple projects and most of them were successful. Alia and KJo made 2 States and Shaandaar together.

Alia and Varun will also reappear on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With karan 5. Alia opened the season with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan while Varun came with Arjun Kapoor in a separate episode.

