Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: Hello There, Varun Dhawan. Waiting For Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar knows how to keep up audience's interest and intrigue surrounding his films. "They are back. But for now, meet Badrinath Bansal urf Badri (sic)," tweeted Karan Johar and he shared the first teaser from upcoming film, a sequel (of sorts) to his 2014 film. In the teaser, we meet Varun Dhawan who introduces himself as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri. He's suited up and an unseen cameraman is asking him to pose, nagging him along the way. The picture it seems for matrimonial purpose (taking cue from the title). After 40-seconds or so, Badri was fed-up and threw a shoe at the person and thatw as the end of the first teaser.Varun Dhawan's characterization inseems similar to that of Humpty in. He is funny, innocent and bold in his work.Actress Alia Bhatt plays the eponymous '' opposite Varun Dhawan's Badri in the film. Her introduction is pending. KJo shared a poster before the teaser and we can't wait to meet Alia's character in the film.is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who also made. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the screens on March 10.Both Alia and Varun were launched in Karan Johar-directed. Ever since they've collaborated on multiple projects and most of them were successful. Alia and KJo madeandtogether.Alia and Varun will also reappear on Karan Johar's talk show. Alia opened the season with herco-star Shah Rukh Khan while Varun came with Arjun Kapoor in a separate episode.