Badrinath Ki Dulhania, The Only Film Varun Dhawan 'Hasn't Touched The Heroine' Alia Bhatt

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel of sorts to 2014 hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in which Varun and Alia played similarly lovelorn vs recalcitrant characters. Humpty Sharma eventually proved dilwala enough to carry off his dulhania - will Badrinath be as lucky? The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, also stars Gauahar Khan and will release on March 10.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were spotted in engaging Twitter chat, in which Varun requested Karan Johar to ask Alia to sing Humsafar as she can't say no to her Student Of The Year director. This got Varun and Alia's fans excited and they urged the actress to sing as well. Varun and Alia debuted in Student Of The Year together and Badrinath Ki Dulhania is their third film together.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in 2016's Dear Zindagi, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Varun Dhawan's last movie was Dishoom.