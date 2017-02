Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film Trailer Is Viral, Twitter Has Meltdown

Very sweet. Especially tedha mooh... @varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look lovely together. All the best bhai https://t.co/olF1QSu94l ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

Kya baat hai!! My two favourite actors @Varun_dvn@aliaa08 and friend @ShashankKhaitan dhaasu trailer hai guys https://t.co/HrQatxB6tj ? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 2, 2017

This is gonna be hugeeeeeeeee , my main man @Varun_dvn and the pretty @aliaa08 this March #BadrinathKiDulhaniahttps://t.co/Oq7jSC73KQ ? Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) February 2, 2017

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming filmis already superhit on the Internet. The trailer of the film , which was released on YouTube and shared on social media via Twitter and Facebook, recorded 5 million views in 12 hours. On Friday, a day after it released,, has 6.6 million views on YouTube alone. It's safe to say the trailer ofis now viral. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz loved the first look of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film and #BadrinathKiDulhania has been trending on Twitter for a day-and-half.is a sequel to 2014 film, also starring Varun and Alia.Alia Bhatt and Teamshared this message on Twitter:Alia, Varun and producer Karan Johar released the trailer ofat a special event on Thursday. KJo's friend and colleague Shah Rukh Khan tweeted that he especially loved Varun's tedha mooh . He means this scene:Here are some celebrity reactions to the trailer:is about Badrinath Bansal's journey to become Vaidehi's 'suitable boy.' The trailer is packed with comedy, romance and, as appears to be mandatory now, an old superhit track revamped to become your new dance anthem. This time Karan Johar picked Madhuri Dixit's favouritefrom 1989 filmwas originally composed by Bappi Lahiri and version 2.0 has been reworked by usual suspect Badshah, who collaborated with KJo on the remake of 2016 reboot hitforalso stars Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad and Girish Karnad. The film will hit screens on March 10.