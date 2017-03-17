Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Are Such 'Cartoons'. See Pic

Badri toon @aliaa08 24 years of the dulhania pic.twitter.com/wu5WNcDcph? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 16, 2017
Alia and Varun often featured in an array of adorable pictures ahead of the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which the duo feature as a young couple. We bring you some of them. You're welcome.
In his review of Badrinath Ki Dulhania for NDTVMovies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Varun and Alia deliver energetic performances. The duo is well supported by Sahil Vaid (playing the hero's comic sidekick) and Shweta Basu Prasad (as a banking graduate forced into dull domesticity in a feudal household). The overall result is middling."
Meanwhile, Alia and Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania has made Rs 73.66 crore at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Team Badrinath celebrated the film's success with a grand party in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Tapsee Pannu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonaksh Sinha and John Abraham.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Varun Dhawan's upcoming film is Judwaa 2, in which he will co-star with Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.