Bank Chor: Riteish Deshmukh Spoofs Posters Of Tubelight, Dangal

Riteish first morphed the poster of Salman Khan's film Tubelight which is slated to release on June 23, two days ahead of Eid. The Ek Villain actor announced that Bank Chor will hit the theatres a week before Kabir Khan's film.
Check out the other hilarious posters shared by Riteish Deshmukh below:
Pi Pi #BankChorpic.twitter.com/O1quXlabju? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 22, 2017
#BegumJaanVsBankchor#ChoriKaPoster? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 22, 2017
VIDYA #BankChorpic.twitter.com/6puw1CIzFI
Deepak () #ChoriKaPoster#BankChor#DDLJpic.twitter.com/N2Rfhg4Kj2? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2017
Introducing Super Zero. No-One. #ChoriKaPoster#BankChor#RaOnepic.twitter.com/gWjIr7yMM3? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2017
Don't forget it's produced by @Y_films .......aaaaaaaahhhhhh #ChoriKaPoster#BankChor#Jawspic.twitter.com/tH3Yi6LUmo? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2017
Worked out for so many years trying to get my body to look like @iHrithik finally found a way. #AbsMilengeNaDobara#ChoriKaPoster#BankChorpic.twitter.com/xj2QCrUEpL? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2017
Bank Chor has been directed by Bumpy and produced by Y-Films' Ashish Patil and YRF's Aditya Chopra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16.
On May 9, the makers of Bank Chor unveiled the hilarious trailer of the film which was praised by actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Gurmeet Choudhary.
Watch the trailer of Bank Chor here:
Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in 2016 movie Banjo, co-starring Nargis Fakhri. After Bank Chor, he will feature in Marathi movie Mauli, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The Apna Sapna Money Money actor will also be making a film on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. The movie will reportedly be helmed by Ravi Jadhav.